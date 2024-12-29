Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, 'Baby John' managed to earn nearly ₹24cr in its first four days.

However, it underperformed compared to Dhawan's previous film, Bhediya, which made ₹32.4cr in the same period.

'Baby John', a remake of the Tamil film Theri, will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

'Baby John' earns nearly ₹24cr in 4 days

By Isha Sharma 02:53 pm Dec 29, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Varun Dhawan's latest film Baby John saw a slight revival in its box office performance on Saturday, according to Sacnilk. Despite multiple show cancelations, it managed to rake in ₹4.25cr, taking its total domestic collection to ₹23.90cr after four days of release. The increase comes after a steady drop in earnings since the film's underwhelming opening on Wednesday when it earned ₹11.25cr despite being a holiday release.

Box office battle

'Baby John' struggles against 'Pushpa 2's box office dominance

Despite a minor recovery in earnings, Baby John is up against stiff competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The latter continues to rule the box office in its fourth week, earning ₹12.5cr on the same day as Baby John's minor surge. Pushpa 2 was released on December 5.

Past performance

'Baby John' underperforms compared to Dhawan's previous film

Dhawan's last theatrical release, Bhediya (2022), had fared much better than Baby John in its opening four days. Bhediya had raked in ₹32.4cr, beating Baby John's current tally of ₹23.90cr. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri and stars Dhawan in the titular role opposite Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.