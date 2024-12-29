Ludwig Göransson reunites with Nolan for 'The Odyssey' adaptation: Report
Acclaimed composer Ludwig Göransson will reportedly serve as the music director for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, reported WorldOfReel. This is a departure from Nolan's usual collaboration with Hans Zimmer. Known for his dedication to authenticity, Göransson has been a part of projects such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Turning Red, and The Mandalorian.
His previous collaborations with Nolan
Göransson first collaborated with Nolan on the 2020 film Tenet, stepping in after Zimmer opted to work on Denis Villeneuve's Dune instead. Their collaboration continued with Oppenheimer, which earned Göransson an Oscar for Best Original Score. These successful partnerships have seemingly made Göransson Nolan's go-to composer.
Nolan's 'The Odyssey': A closer look
Nolan is adapting Homer's epic 8th-century BC poem, The Odyssey, for Universal Studios. The studio recently announced that the film will be a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology." The movie is set for a worldwide release on July 17, 2026, and stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.