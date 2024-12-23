Summarize Simplifying... In short Art Evans, known for his roles in the war drama 'A Soldier's Story' and 'Die Hard 2', has passed away at 82 due to diabetes complications.

Starting his career on Broadway, Evans left a lasting impact with performances in popular series like 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' and 'The X-Files'.

His final role was a voiceover in the Disney+ series 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'.

Art Evans is no more

'Die Hard's Art Evans (82) dies due to diabetes complications

By Tanvi Gupta 10:22 am Dec 23, 202410:22 am

What's the story Art Evans, the acclaimed actor famous for his performances in A Soldier's Story and Die Hard 2, has reportedly passed away. He was 82. His agents LyNea Bell and Charleen McGuire confirmed his death on Saturday (US time) due to complications from diabetes. "Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him," his wife Babe Evans said in a statement.

Career beginnings

Evans's journey from stage to screen

Born Arthur James Evans in Berkeley, California, the actor started his career with a starring role in James Baldwin's play The Amen Corner at Frank Silvera's Theater of Being in Los Angeles. The play eventually made its way to Broadway in 1965. After a few uncredited film roles in the early 1970s, he got a lead role in the 1975 TV movie The Orphan and the Dude as Curtis "The Dude" Brown.

Acting highlights

Evans's notable roles and legacy

Evans rose to fame with his performance in the 1984 war drama A Soldier's Story, which received three Academy Award nominations in 1985. He also became a part of the sitcom Nine to Five between 1986 and 1988. In Die Hard 2, he portrayed Barnes, an air traffic control tower employee who helps Bruce Willis's character John McClane. His agents said, "Art was a remarkable talent who touched many lives with his work...Art's legacy will never be forgotten."

Lasting impact

Evans's later career and final role

Evans stayed active in the acting circuit in the '90s and 2000s, landing roles in hit series such as Doogie Howser, M.D., Family Matters, Walker, Texas Ranger, The X-Files, and Monk. His last role was a two-episode voiceover stint on the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in 2022 and 2023. He is survived by his wife Babe and son Ogadae.