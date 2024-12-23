'Die Hard's Art Evans (82) dies due to diabetes complications
Art Evans, the acclaimed actor famous for his performances in A Soldier's Story and Die Hard 2, has reportedly passed away. He was 82. His agents LyNea Bell and Charleen McGuire confirmed his death on Saturday (US time) due to complications from diabetes. "Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him," his wife Babe Evans said in a statement.
Evans's journey from stage to screen
Born Arthur James Evans in Berkeley, California, the actor started his career with a starring role in James Baldwin's play The Amen Corner at Frank Silvera's Theater of Being in Los Angeles. The play eventually made its way to Broadway in 1965. After a few uncredited film roles in the early 1970s, he got a lead role in the 1975 TV movie The Orphan and the Dude as Curtis "The Dude" Brown.
Evans's notable roles and legacy
Evans rose to fame with his performance in the 1984 war drama A Soldier's Story, which received three Academy Award nominations in 1985. He also became a part of the sitcom Nine to Five between 1986 and 1988. In Die Hard 2, he portrayed Barnes, an air traffic control tower employee who helps Bruce Willis's character John McClane. His agents said, "Art was a remarkable talent who touched many lives with his work...Art's legacy will never be forgotten."
Evans's later career and final role
Evans stayed active in the acting circuit in the '90s and 2000s, landing roles in hit series such as Doogie Howser, M.D., Family Matters, Walker, Texas Ranger, The X-Files, and Monk. His last role was a two-episode voiceover stint on the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in 2022 and 2023. He is survived by his wife Babe and son Ogadae.