Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are locked in a custody battle

Custody battle turns ugly: Laura accuses ex-husband of 'alcohol abuse'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:01 pm Dec 12, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Laura Prepon, the 44-year-old actor famous for That '70s Show and Orange Is the New Black, has accused her ex-husband Ben Foster of "alcohol abuse" amid their divorce proceedings. The couple, who married in 2018 and separated after six years in September, are currently locked in a custody battle over their two kids. Foster had previously sought a temporary custody schedule from the court due to disputes with Prepon.

Allegations detailed

Prepon's concerns over Foster's alleged alcohol abuse

In response to Foster's request, Prepon has raised concerns over his alleged alcohol use. She has asked the court to order Foster to not consume alcohol in front of their children. The couple shares a seven-year-old daughter named Ella and a son born in 2020 whose name remains undisclosed. In her court filings, Prepon expressed worry about their kids staying with Foster at his high-rise apartment due to his alleged "day drinking" and "longstanding history of alcohol abuse."

Evidence presented

Prepon cited instances of Foster's alleged alcohol abuse

Prepon gave specific instances of Foster's alleged alcohol abuse in her court filings. She alleged that he once "became so inebriated" after their daughter's birth that he locked himself out of their New York apartment, prompting her to find him asleep on their doorstep in his underwear. The actor also alleged that Foster often carries a cup or thermos filled with coffee and whiskey, not just caffeine as one would assume.

Court demands

Prepon's demands and Foster's lawyer's response

Prepon told the court she is the primary caretaker of their children. She alleged Foster had accused her of "creative sabotage" when she tried discussing important matters with him. The actor is now demanding Foster be prohibited from consuming alcohol before and during his time with their children or have a supervisor present during visitation. However, Foster's lawyer Rose Palermo dismissed Prepon's allegations as "falsehood and a disturbing fiction," stating they could harm the children who are Foster's first priority.

Relationship history

A look at Prepon and Foster's relationship timeline

Prepon and Foster first met as teenagers and were friends with actor Danny Masterson for years. They started dating in July 2016, got engaged in October that year, and married in May 2018. Foster filed for divorce on September 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their marriage breakdown. He also asked the court to uphold their prenup signed before marriage.