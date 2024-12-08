Summarize Simplifying... In short The casting for the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series is in full swing, with big names like Mark Rylance, Sharon Horgan, and Brett Goldstein being considered for key roles.

The series, set to be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, will be a faithful adaptation of Rowling's books, with Rowling herself serving as an executive producer.

'Harry Potter' series is in the works

Mark Rylance, Sharon Horgan, Brett Goldstein—Potential 'Harry Potter' series cast

12:30 am Dec 08, 2024

What's the story The upcoming HBO adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series has generated immense interest since it was announced in April 2023. The show, which will premiere in late 2026-27, is now in the casting phase with over 32,000 children auditioning for the lead roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Meanwhile, speculation is rife about who could play the adult characters. Here are the actors being eyed for the central roles.

Potential actors for adult roles in 'Harry Potter' series

The casting process, led by Francesca Gardiner and Lucy Bevan, is eyeing popular British actors for adult roles. Deadline reported that Oscar winner Mark Rylance and Mark Strong are in the running for Albus Dumbledore's role. Other names doing the rounds are Paapa Essiedu for Potions Master Severus Snape, Sharon Horgan or Rachel Weisz for Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall, and Brett Goldstein as Hogwarts's beloved gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

HBO's response to casting speculation for 'Harry Potter' series

Addressing the rampant speculation, HBO had said, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals." More names are likely to come up in the coming months.

Crew details and filming location for 'Harry Potter' series

The upcoming Harry Potter series will be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, where the original movies were also shot. Oscar-winner Holly Waddington has been confirmed as the series' costume designer. The show will faithfully adapt Rowling's beloved book series over a decade-long run, with Rowling serving as an executive producer despite the recent controversies surrounding her statements.