Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dil Se" writer, Tigmanshu Dhulia, believes the film's tragic ending led to its box office failure, despite its hit soundtrack.

Dhulia defended director Mani Ratnam's artistic choices, stating Ratnam wouldn't alter his work based on its success.

Actress Koirala, who played a terrorist in the film, appreciated the opportunity to explore a darker character role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Dil Se' was a box office failure

'Dil Se' climax 'disappointed' audience, says film's writer Tigmanshu Dhulia

By Isha Sharma 06:03 pm Dec 07, 202406:03 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Lallantop Adda, acclaimed director and dialogue writer Tigmanshu Dhulia spoke about the underwhelming box office performance of the 1998 film Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam. Despite its initial lackluster reception, the film—starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala—has since gained a cult following. Dhulia attributed the film's initial failure to its unconventional climax where the lead characters meet a tragic end.

Personal reaction

Dhulia expressed disappointment over 'Dil Se's initial failure

Dhulia was disappointed that the film didn't work, despite its popular soundtrack with songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Ae Ajnabi. He revealed, "I felt really bad when it didn't work. Despite the fact that it had such amazing songs." "In fact, my daughter's name was inspired by a song. When the music released, I was listening to those songs with her and my daughter was already 2-3 months old by then."

Climax

Why the audience rejected the climax

Dhulia said, "I feel that people didn't want to lead actors to die towards the end maybe that's the reason the film didn't work in the theatres." "I think the climax was disappointing for the audience because otherwise, the film was sailing through beautifully."

Director's stance

Dhulia defended Ratnam's artistic integrity

When asked if there were any discussions to change the film's climax, Dhulia defended Ratnam's artistic integrity. He said, "Mani Ratnam is an artist as a director, I have learned a lot from him. Director ho toh Mani Ratnam jaisa ho (A director should be like him)." "He trusted his work, it works or doesn't, he didn't care. He would never change any shot, the film works or not."

Actor's view

Koirala's perspective on 'Dil Se's unconventional ending

In an earlier interview with ANI, Koirala—who played a terrorist in the film—had shared her perspective on the film's unconventional ending. She said, "As an artist, for me, that was a great opportunity to explore the negative side of the character." "I had always played lovable and good roles, but this was different. It was not typical and I liked it."