Saira Banu doing 'much better' after pneumonia and clot scare

By Isha Sharma 05:36 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu (80) is reportedly doing a lot better after she was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and two clots in her calf. In a statement to India Today Digital, her team confirmed that she is doing much better. "She is fine now...she is much better," said the PR team. Notably, the report about the clots was revealed on Saturday by journalist Vickey Lalwani.

Recovery progress

Banu is 'fine now,' says her team

Banu's team stressed her health has improved tremendously and she is on the road to recovery. The earlier struggles, though taxing, are not a concern anymore. "She is fine now, all the above-mentioned things have happened before the clots and pneumonia were there, but now she is much better," Banu's PR told India Today Digital. This comes as a relief since Banu has been struggling with health issues for a while now.

Online presence

Banu continues to engage with fans on social media

Despite her health challenges, Banu often updates her fans through Instagram. The actor also shares posts about her late husband and cinema icon, Dilip Kumar. In October, when she was hospitalized, she had penned an emotional note on their 58th wedding anniversary, writing, "If someone had told me, 'O Saira, you've got wings for real, you can fly,' I would have believed them without hesitation. That's how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago."