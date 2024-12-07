After severe pneumonia, Saira Banu develops clots in calf: Report
Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu (80) is reportedly struggling with health issues after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The 80-year-old was admitted to the hospital in October after suffering from a severe bout of the illness and has since developed two clots in her calf, per journalist Vickey Lalwani. Reportedly, she's moving around her home with difficulty. Her health struggles have been ongoing since the death of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 2021.
Banu's touching tribute to late husband Kumar
In early October, Banu took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to Kumar on their 58th wedding anniversary. She shared beautiful photos from their life together, with the last image being of her in a hospital bed. The actor fondly remembered their wedding day as "wonderfully chaotic." "If someone had told me, 'O Saira, you've got wings for real, you can fly,' I would have believed them without hesitation. That's how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago."
Banu found strength in husband's memory during hospitalization
The veteran actor also wrote about the emotional toll of Kumar's death, saying three years without him have been tough. "At times, it's frightening, but his essence continues to show up. Recently, I was severely unwell and had to be admitted to the hospital the same room, the same bed, where Sahib spent days and nights recovering from his illness." Banu hasn't shared any recent health updates so far.