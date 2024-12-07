Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently paid a touching tribute to her late husband on their 58th wedding anniversary, has reportedly developed clots in her calf following a severe bout of pneumonia.

Banu, who has been hospitalized in the same room where her husband once recovered, has not provided any recent updates on her health.

Despite the emotional and physical challenges, she continues to find strength in her husband's memory.

Saira Banu is reportedly unwell

After severe pneumonia, Saira Banu develops clots in calf: Report

By Isha Sharma 02:50 pm Dec 07, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu (80) is reportedly struggling with health issues after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The 80-year-old was admitted to the hospital in October after suffering from a severe bout of the illness and has since developed two clots in her calf, per journalist Vickey Lalwani. Reportedly, she's moving around her home with difficulty. Her health struggles have been ongoing since the death of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 2021.

Emotional tribute

Banu's touching tribute to late husband Kumar

In early October, Banu took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to Kumar on their 58th wedding anniversary. She shared beautiful photos from their life together, with the last image being of her in a hospital bed. The actor fondly remembered their wedding day as "wonderfully chaotic." "If someone had told me, 'O Saira, you've got wings for real, you can fly,' I would have believed them without hesitation. That's how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago."

Emotional resilience

Banu found strength in husband's memory during hospitalization

The veteran actor also wrote about the emotional toll of Kumar's death, saying three years without him have been tough. "At times, it's frightening, but his essence continues to show up. Recently, I was severely unwell and had to be admitted to the hospital the same room, the same bed, where Sahib spent days and nights recovering from his illness." Banu hasn't shared any recent health updates so far.