Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned singer Usha Uthup is seeking diverse acting roles, expressing a desire to portray characters ranging from a grandmother to a street vendor.

Known for her deep voice and candid demeanor, Uthup has previously appeared in films like Rock On 2 and has voiced characters in animated features.

She also shared her approach to engaging younger audiences at concerts, and her preference to keep her music free from political controversy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Usha Uthup wishes to act in movies

'Please give me a role': Usha Uthup seeks acting opportunities

By Isha Sharma 02:20 pm Dec 07, 202402:20 pm

What's the story At 77, singer Usha Uthup is in no mood to slow down. In a conversation with SCREEN, Uthup revealed that she is seeking acting opportunities. She said, "I am always asking, shamelessly, to all the producers and directors, 'Please give me a role, I am dying to act." She has earlier been a part of Kamal Haasan's Melnaattu Marumagal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's 7 Khoon Maaf, among others.

Acting aspirations

Uthup's future aspirations

Uthup shared, "I always make a mention that please don't make me Usha Uthup on screen, I want to play different characters." "So yes, I have had a wonderful time working as somebody else and I can't have enough. I really want to play meaty roles where I can make a difference to the film. I don't want to be Usha Uthup, I just want to be somebody else."

Roles

The singer is open to a variety of roles

Uthup elaborated upon her desire to act, saying, "I can be someone's grandmother, somebody's servant, caretaker, vada-pav wali (vada-pav seller) at the end of a road who knows all the gossip or a bootlegger, shoe-polisher anything what fun it would be!" Uthup has also played herself in Rock On 2 and voice-acted in Keymon & Nani in Space Adventure.

Musical strategy

Uthup's unique approach to engaging younger audiences

Known for her deep voice and candid demeanor, Uthup spoke about her love for retro music and how it is presented to the younger generation. She told SCREEN, "I ask my organizers what is the kind of crowd that is expected at the concert and it is very important for me because I'm probably the senior-most artist in the entire line-up." "That's what I am looking forward to, being who I am."

Showtime rituals

Her preparation for live performances and political stance

When asked about her preparation for live performances, Uthup shared, "I say a little prayer and I talk to God as if I am talking to a friend." She also emphasized her desire to avoid controversy, stating, "I never anyway want to be controversial...that's because I believe that politics has anything to do with music. I believe that there is no politics in this." She's known for songs such as Darling and Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, among several others.