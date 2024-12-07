Summarize Simplifying... In short Imran Khan, previously married to Avantika Malik, has confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington, dismissing rumors of her being a "homewrecker".

The couple, who grew close during the lockdown, now reside in a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area, leased from director Karan Johar.

Khan is currently working on his comeback film with Danish Aslam. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lekha Washington has spoken about relationship with Imran Khan for the first time

'Madly in love': Lekha Washington on relationship with Imran Khan

By Isha Sharma 02:13 pm Dec 07, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Actor and artist Lekha Washington has opened up about her relationship with actor Imran Khan in an interview with Money Control. This is the first time she has spoken about their bond. Calling their connection "mutually madly in love," she described it as a "rare gift." The couple has been together for a while now, with Khan confirming their relationship earlier this year.

Relationship dynamics

Washington shared insights into her life with Khan

When asked about her life with Khan, Washington said, "In this cynical world, to live and grow together with someone whilst being mutually madly in love is a rare gift. It is also hard work." "The part that I cherish the most is our ability to talk things through and evolve into hopefully better versions of ourselves. The excellent posterior is a bonus."

Relationship timeline

Khan and Washington's journey from friendship to love

Khan, who was earlier married to Avantika Malik, confirmed his relationship with Washington in a Vogue India interview. He said they grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after separating from Malik. Khan also clarified that Washington wasn't a "homewrecker," as some narratives suggested, adding that such accusations were misogynistic and undermined his individual agency.

Living arrangements

Khan and Washington's new home in Mumbai

Reportedly, Khan and Washington have moved into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area. The property, which was leased from director Karan Johar, costs ₹9L per month in rent. Earlier, Khan lived in his bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill. Work-wise, Khan is currently working on his comeback film with Danish Aslam.