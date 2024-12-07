Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vrajesh Hirjee alleges he was underpaid for 'Rehnaa Hai Terre...', but had a better experience with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who paid him extra after their film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' became a hit.

Meanwhile, producer Bhagnani, known for controversies and non-payment disputes, is currently embroiled in a legal case over financial irregularities in a film featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vrajesh Hirjee claims he was underpaid for 'RHTDM'

Vrajesh Hirjee claims he was underpaid for 'Rehnaa Hai Terre...'

By Isha Sharma 01:37 pm Dec 07, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Actor Vrajesh Hirjee, who starred in the cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), has recently alleged that he wasn't paid in full for his work in the film. Speaking to Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Hirjee claimed he only got half of the promised payment from producer Vashu Bhagnani. "No. I didn't get paid half my money on Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. That's a sore point," he said. The film starred Dia Mirza and R Madhavan.

Positive experience

Hirjee contrasted Bhagnani with 'honest and decent' Rakesh Roshan

Despite his disappointing experience with Bhagnani, Hirjee shared a positive anecdote about another producer. He recalled how filmmaker Rakesh Roshan paid him more than the agreed amount after their film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai became a hit. "But, I got paid for Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. In fact, after the film was released and it became a hit, I was paid more money than I was supposed to get."

Producer's troubles

Bhagnani's history of controversies and non-payment allegations

Bhagnani has been at the center of many controversies and non-payment disputes, since his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He is currently involved in a legal case with director Ali Abbas Zafar over alleged financial irregularities during the making of their film. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court has directed the local police to file an FIR against Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra, etc. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.