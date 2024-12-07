Vrajesh Hirjee claims he was underpaid for 'Rehnaa Hai Terre...'
Actor Vrajesh Hirjee, who starred in the cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), has recently alleged that he wasn't paid in full for his work in the film. Speaking to Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Hirjee claimed he only got half of the promised payment from producer Vashu Bhagnani. "No. I didn't get paid half my money on Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. That's a sore point," he said. The film starred Dia Mirza and R Madhavan.
Hirjee contrasted Bhagnani with 'honest and decent' Rakesh Roshan
Despite his disappointing experience with Bhagnani, Hirjee shared a positive anecdote about another producer. He recalled how filmmaker Rakesh Roshan paid him more than the agreed amount after their film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai became a hit. "But, I got paid for Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. In fact, after the film was released and it became a hit, I was paid more money than I was supposed to get."
Bhagnani's history of controversies and non-payment allegations
Bhagnani has been at the center of many controversies and non-payment disputes, since his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He is currently involved in a legal case with director Ali Abbas Zafar over alleged financial irregularities during the making of their film. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court has directed the local police to file an FIR against Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra, etc. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.