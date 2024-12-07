Summarize Simplifying... In short To prepare for his audition for 'Company', Vivek Oberoi moved into a slum for three weeks. He immersed himself in the local culture, recording conversations to learn speech patterns and hiring a photographer to capture him in character.

Vivek Oberoi was initially rejected for 'Company'

When Vivek lived in slum to prepare for 'Company' audition

By Isha Sharma 01:03 pm Dec 07, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Vivek Oberoi, who made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's 2002 film Company, recently opened up about how he was initially rejected for the role. Speaking to SCREEN, Oberoi said Varma found him "too polished and well-educated" for the character of Chandu, a slum dweller. However, despite the setback, Oberoi was determined to prove himself for the role.

Oberoi's preparation for 'Company' role

Oberoi recalled his conversation with Varma, "I went to meet Mr. Varma, he saw my pictures and rejected me outright. He said I looked talented, but I was too polished and well-educated." "He was travelling for three weeks so he said he would meet me after that. I went straight to a nearby slum took a room there, paid the rent, and moved into it." "I lived there for 3 weeks."

Oberoi's immersive approach to character development

While living in the slum, Oberoi recorded local boys' conversations with a dictaphone and learned their speech patterns. He also got a struggling photographer on board to click pictures of him in character. "I started to understand the nuances, etc. I called a struggling photographer to help a struggling actor and take some pictures."

Oberoi's successful audition for 'Company'

Describing his successful audition, Oberoi said, "I wore chappals, badly fitting pants, a torn banyan, and walked in. At the door, I lit up a beedi and kicked the door open. I walked in with swag, pulled the chair, and sat down." "I gave him (Varma) a death stare and threw my pictures on his table to take a look. He then got up and told me I was doing the film." Company also starred Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn.