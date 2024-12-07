'Proud of my role': Bobby Deol reacts to 'Kanguva's failure
Actor Bobby Deol was recently seen in Suriya's ambitious film Kanguva, which was released on November 14. Despite a high budget and Suriya's huge fanbase, the film tanked at the box office and received negative reviews. In a conversation with ETimes, he reflected upon the underperformance of Kanguva.
Deol's perspective on failure and his role in 'Kanguva'
Reacting to Kanguva's failure, Deol said, "I give my best to every project, but the outcome isn't in my hands. I'm not the director or producer." "I'm just the actor doing my part. It's disappointing when things don't work out but failure is a part of the actor's journey." "I'm proud of my role in Kanguva and I could never have imagined playing a character like that. If I knew which films would be successful I would only choose those."
'Animal has changed my life'
In the same interview, Deol credited Animal for "changing his life." "Wherever I go, I still feel the love and blessings from people. It's overwhelming." Amid speculations of his character Abrar being revived in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, Deol set the record straight, "I spoke to Sandeep Reddy Vanga the other day to celebrate the film's anniversary, but I don't know what's happening with the sequel." "I'm sure it will be made because the audience wants it."
Deol's efforts to avoid typecasting in villainous roles
Deol, who has played grey-shaded characters in multiple projects, spoke about how he is trying to avoid being typecast. "When you succeed in something, they (the industry) want to use you for those reasons. But I am trying to break out of that." "I've already shot for a few films that are different. When you play the antagonist you get to explore multiple facets of a character which I enjoy." "However, I'm also waiting for an interesting protagonist role."