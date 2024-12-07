'Waiting for right script...': Aamir teases film with SRK, Salman
Are the biggest stars of Bollywood finally collaborating? In a recent interaction at the Red Sea Film Festival, megastar Aamir Khan opened up about his desire to work with industry stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He revealed that the three of them had spoken about it around six months ago. "I told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us don't do a film together," Aamir said.
'We must do a film together, the three of us...'
Further, Aamir shared both Shah Rukh and Salman were open to the idea of a joint venture. "I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and they were like, 'We must do a film together, the three of us...' So hopefully it will happen soon," he said. "But it will need the right kind of story, so, we will have to wait for the right script but we all three are looking forward to it."
Aamir's previous mention of the potential collaboration
Notably, this isn't the first time Aamir has hinted at a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh and Salman. Earlier, he said on The Great Indian Kapil Show, "I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them...if we didn't do a film together, it would be unfair to the audience. We must do at least one film together." Aamir is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing next year, while SRK and Salman are busy with King and Sikandar respectively.