Unstoppable 'Pushpa 2' earns ₹400cr globally in just 2 days!

What's the story The Telugu action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has reportedly entered the ₹400 crore club worldwide on its second day of release. The sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise is directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It was released on Thursday.

'Pushpa 2' sets new records in Indian cinema

On its opening day, Pushpa 2 reportedly raked in a net of ₹164.25 crore and another ₹10.65 crore from its Wednesday premiere shows, becoming the highest opener ever in Indian cinema. On Friday, it earned ₹90.1 crore domestically, taking the India collection to ₹265 crore. The film was released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Bengali.

'Pushpa 3' will be the final film in the franchise

Pushpa 2 ends on a cliffhanger, thus paving the way for the third part. A report by Great Andhra suggests that the audience will have to wait several years for part three due to Arjun and Sukumar's respective projects. Arjun is said to be lined up for a few movies including one with Trivikram Srinivas, while Sukumar also has a movie in the pipeline with Ram Charan. Thu, Pushpa 3 may not go on floors until around 2028 or 2029.