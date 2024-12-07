Summarize Simplifying... In short Steven Spielberg is working on a UFO-themed movie, with a script by Jurassic Park's David Koepp, set to release in May 2026.

'Thunderbolts' actor Wyatt Russell in Spielberg's next

By Isha Sharma 11:04 am Dec 07, 202411:04 am

What's the story Actor Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Steven Spielberg's upcoming event film, reported Deadline. The project already boasts an impressive cast including Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and Josh O'Connor. While not much is known about the film, it is said to be a UFO-themed movie based on an original idea by Spielberg.

Screenplay details

David Koepp is penning the screenplay for Spielberg's film

The screenplay of Spielberg's next is being written by David Koepp, known for his work on Jurassic Park. Considering Spielberg's history with films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds, the excitement for this new project is palpable. Universal Pictures has set a release date of May 15, 2026.

Ongoing projects

Spielberg's concurrent work on 'Bullitt' movie

Along with his UFO-themed film, Spielberg is also working on a new film based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller that originally starred Steve McQueen. The project was updated last year by Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg's producing partners. "I'm producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story," Krieger stated.

New approach

'Bullitt' movie to feature Bradley Cooper, not a remake

The new Bullitt movie will be directed and produced by Spielberg, with Singer writing the script. Bradley Cooper is confirmed to lead the project. However, it won't be a remake of the original 1968 classic but will tell an original story about the central character. McQueen's children, Chad and Molly McQueen, along with Cooper, are set to executive produce this project.