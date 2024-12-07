Summarize Simplifying... In short Sidharth Malhotra has started filming for his new romantic comedy, 'Param Sundari', where he plays a Delhi-based businessman and Kapoor portrays a Kerala-based artist.

The current shooting in Nerul is crucial for the lead character's backstory, with key emotional scenes being filmed.

After the Mumbai schedule, the team will move to Kerala and Delhi for further shooting, as part of a larger cinematic universe being developed by producer Dinesh Vijan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Param Sundari' shooting began in Navi Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra begins filming for rom-com 'Param Sundari': Report

By Isha Sharma 10:18 am Dec 07, 202410:18 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly started shooting for his next romantic film, tentatively titled Param Sundari.﻿ The shoot began earlier this week in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, under the direction of Tushar Jalota, reported Mid-Day. The first schedule will continue for two weeks, with co-star Janhvi Kapoor joining the team in early January. This is a departure from action roles for Malhotra, who is exploring romance again.

Character details

'Param Sundari' to depict a unique love story

In Param Sundari, Malhotra will reportedly play a suave Delhi-based business tycoon while Kapoor will essay a free-spirited Kerala-based artist. An insider revealed that the current shooting phase in Nerul is important for the protagonist's backstory. "The director intends to shoot key scenes depicting the male lead's emotional journey," they said.

Filming plan

'Param Sundari' shoot locations and schedule revealed

The source further revealed that Kharghar and Nerul will be the main locations for the next few days. "After Janhvi reports to the set in January, they will film the pair's romantic sequences," the source added. After this Mumbai schedule, director Jalota has planned a long schedule in Kerala and Delhi. This is part of a bigger on-screen universe being created by producer Dinesh Vijan outside of his horror-comedy domain.