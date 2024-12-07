Sidharth Malhotra begins filming for rom-com 'Param Sundari': Report
Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly started shooting for his next romantic film, tentatively titled Param Sundari. The shoot began earlier this week in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, under the direction of Tushar Jalota, reported Mid-Day. The first schedule will continue for two weeks, with co-star Janhvi Kapoor joining the team in early January. This is a departure from action roles for Malhotra, who is exploring romance again.
'Param Sundari' to depict a unique love story
In Param Sundari, Malhotra will reportedly play a suave Delhi-based business tycoon while Kapoor will essay a free-spirited Kerala-based artist. An insider revealed that the current shooting phase in Nerul is important for the protagonist's backstory. "The director intends to shoot key scenes depicting the male lead's emotional journey," they said.
'Param Sundari' shoot locations and schedule revealed
The source further revealed that Kharghar and Nerul will be the main locations for the next few days. "After Janhvi reports to the set in January, they will film the pair's romantic sequences," the source added. After this Mumbai schedule, director Jalota has planned a long schedule in Kerala and Delhi. This is part of a bigger on-screen universe being created by producer Dinesh Vijan outside of his horror-comedy domain.