Kriti Sanon to star in Aanand L Rai's horror-comedy: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:38 pm Nov 21, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Riding high on the success of her recent films Do Patti, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti Sanon will soon star in a new horror-comedy produced by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. Tentatively titled Nayi Naveli, the film will be produced under Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions, reported Pinkvilla. This project marks yet another collaboration between Sanon and Rai after their work on Tere Ishk Mein.

Production schedule

'Nayi Naveli' to begin filming in mid-2025

The production of Nayi Naveli will begin in mid-2025 after Tere Ishk Mein wraps up a major chunk. A source close to the project disclosed Sanon's excitement for this new venture, saying, "Kriti Sanon has been discussing multiple collaborations with Aanand L Rai and is extremely fond of his work." The source added, "Horror comedies are the flavor of the season," and Nayi Naveli hopes to bring a new take on the popular genre.

Character details

Sanon's character and film's concept under wraps

While details about Sanon's character in Nayi Naveli remain undisclosed, the source added that she is "excited about the dynamics of her character in the film." The director of Nayi Naveli is yet to be revealed, but it is known that the concept has been developed at Rai's office. Pre-production work for this horror-comedy is expected to start by January 2025.

Director's future projects

Meanwhile, Rai's upcoming directorial projects

Apart from making Nayi Naveli, Rai is also gearing up to direct the third part of the much-loved Tanu Weds Manu franchise. The film will star Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in lead roles and will be released toward the end of next year. We can expect more updates on these projects in the coming months.