Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Amar Kaushik plans multiple sequels for the 2018 horror-comedy 'Stree', with the original setting in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, chosen for its unique charm and state filming incentives.

The sequel, 'Stree 2', continues the eerie tale with the original cast and new twists, while 'Stree 3' is already underway.

Madhya Pradesh's film-friendly environment and diverse locations make it a preferred choice for filmmakers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Stree' franchise to have multiple sequels

Director Amar Kaushik reveals 'multiple sequels' planned for 'Stree' franchise

By Tanvi Gupta 06:33 pm Nov 21, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has confirmed plans for multiple sequels of the massive Bollywood hit and India's second-highest-grossing film of 2024 (after Kalki 2898 AD). At a Knowledge Series seminar at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Kaushik said, "We have stories in mind and will shoot soon." He also revealed that the filming would take place in Madhya Pradesh.

Location insights

Kaushik's initial location choice was not Madhya Pradesh

Kaushik revealed that the original setting for Stree, a horror-comedy film released in 2018, was Goa. But he eventually shifted the production to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. "I wanted to avoid some of the horror stereotypes and sought out a city rather than a beach or a haunted house," he said. He plans to return to Chanderi for future sequels, as every lane and street there seemed inviting.

State support

Madhya Pradesh's filming incentives and potential expansion

The seminar also emphasized Madhya Pradesh's strengths as a film and TV production destination, including financial incentives launched in 2020. Madhya Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Culture Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said these incentives are a "work in progress" and are welcome to further innovation. He also claimed that the state provides a variety of locations and services, making it India's most film-friendly state.

Industry acclaim

Meanwhile, here's more about 'Stree 2'

A sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, Stree 2 continued the story of the mysterious and supernatural entity, Stree, who terrorizes a small town during the annual festival. This time, however, the stakes are higher as the town's residents, including the original cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, are drawn back into the eerie events with new twists and characters. In October, Kapoor revealed that Stree 3 is already in the works.