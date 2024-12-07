Summarize Simplifying... In short Acclaimed costume designer from Oscar-winning 'Poor Things', Waddington, is set to bring her magic to HBO's new 'Harry Potter' series, set to film in 2025.

What's the story HBO has appointed Oscar-winning costume designer Holly Waddington for its upcoming Harry Potter series, reported Deadline. This is the first creative hire since the show was announced earlier this year with Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. Waddington recently received an Academy Award for Poor Things, a film starring Emma Stone.

Waddington has been in the costume design business since 2007, with her last film before Poor Things being 2016's Lady Macbeth, for which she won a BIFA. She has also been an assistant costume designer on Steven Spielberg's Lincoln and War Horse. In an interview, Waddington named Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands, David Lynch's Eraserhead, and Jane Campion's The Piano as her primary movie influences.

HBO's 'Harry Potter' series to begin filming in summer 2025

The high-budget series, a retelling of JK Rowling's globally popular novels, will begin filming at Leavesden in the summer of 2025. A whopping 32,000 young actors have auditioned for the lead roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The casting team is currently reviewing up to 1,000 audition tapes per day. Although no actors have been confirmed yet, reports suggest Mark Rylance is being considered for Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu for Severus Snape.

The Harry Potter series was officially ordered by Max in April 2023. The streaming service has confirmed the show will have an entirely new cast, unlike the hit films. Director Mylod had said the new show would "dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts." The costumes of the original Harry Potter movies were mostly designed by Jany Temime, who worked on six out of eight films.