Summarize Simplifying... In short British actor Paapa Essiedu, known for his roles in Hamlet and King Lear, is rumored to be the new Snape in the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series set for 2026.

Fans have expressed mixed feelings about this potential casting due to Essiedu's baldness and the potential for racist backlash.

HBO has yet to confirm the casting, stating they will only reveal details as deals are finalized. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Paapa Essiedu in talks for 'Harry Potter' series

Who's Paapa Essiedu? Potential new Snape in 'Harry Potter' series

By Tanvi Gupta 12:21 pm Dec 05, 202412:21 pm

What's the story British actor Paapa Essiedu, who was critically acclaimed for his performance in I May Destroy You, is reportedly in the running to play the role of Professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an offer has been made to Essiedu, but it remains unclear if formal negotiations have started. His potential casting has drawn mixed reactions from fans online.

Career highlights

Essiedu's career and the 'Harry Potter' series production team

Essiedu, a British actor of Ghanaian descent, started his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has starred in title roles in Hamlet and King Lear and featured in movies like Murder on the Orient Express and Men. His TV credits include Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project, and Black Mirror episode Demon 79. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter series is written by Francesca Gardiner and directed by Mark Mylod, with JK Rowling also being part of the production team.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed concerns over Essiedu's potential casting

Some fans were skeptical about Essiedu's potential casting as Snape because of his baldness, which is the opposite of how the character is described in the books (greasy hair, sallow skin). Others were concerned about the racist backlash the Ghanaian actor could face. "A bald guy? Yeah, no one will be able to compete with the OG Severus Snape," one user wrote.

Series overview

'Harry Potter' series: A fresh take on iconic characters

The character of Snape, a sharp-witted and often harsh Potions Master at Hogwarts, is introduced as the main antagonist in the first season. This season will adapt Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The role was famously played by the late Alan Rickman in Warner Bros﻿.'s film franchise and will be reimagined in this new series set for a 2026 release.

Official statement

HBO responded to casting rumors for 'Harry Potter' series

Addressing the casting rumors, HBO said, "A high-profile series like this naturally invites rumors and speculation. As we progress through pre-production, we will confirm details only as deals are finalized." The network called the show a "faithful adaptation" of Rowling's beloved book series, vowing to bring Harry Potter's magical world to a new generation while paying tribute to the legacy of the original films.