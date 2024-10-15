Trekkers' harrowing journey on Annapurna range set for TV adaptation
ZDF Studios and Paramount's Ananey Studios are teaming up to adapt Daniel Edelson's novel, The Tea House on the Death Pass, into a television series, reported Deadline. The series is being developed by Ron Leshem, who worked on HBO's Euphoria, along with Amit Cohen and Edelson himself. The story is based on true events that transpired in October 2014 in Nepal's Himalayan Mountains.
'The Tea House...' series to depict 2014 Himalayan disaster
The Tea House on the Death Pass series will show the harrowing experience of hundreds of hikers stuck on Nepal's Annapurna Range—which includes one peak over 8,000 meters—amid snowstorms and avalanches. The hikers, from different nations, were left fighting for their lives, depending on each other heavily. The story will delve into their life-and-death decisions, moral dilemmas, and moments of heroism that inspired rescue efforts.
Edelson's novel was inspired by his coverage of 2014 avalanche
Edelson, a journalist and screenwriter, based his 2019 novel on his own experience of covering the 2014 avalanche in Nepal. The disaster made global headlines as one of Nepal's deadliest trekking incidents, with many lives lost. News organizations around the world reported on the trapped hikers' plight as supplies ran low and rescue teams struggled to reach them. Ananey and ZDF Studios intend to develop The Tea House on the Death Pass into a multi-season drama series.
'The Tea House...' series promises cinematic storytelling and suspense
Hila Pachter, VP of International Relations at Ananey Paramount, expressed excitement about the upcoming project. She emphasized ZDF Studios's track record in international drama and described The Tea House on the Death Pass as a unique project that combines cinematic storytelling, nail-biting suspense, and true-life drama. "We are excited to collaborate on delivering this gripping story to audiences worldwide," Pachter stated.