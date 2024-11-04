Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna', the makers are launching merchandise and planning a re-release.

'Andaz Apna Apna' 30th anniversary: Makers launch merchandise, plan re-release

What's the story The iconic Bollywood comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna, turned 30 on Monday (November 4). This 1994 film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. To celebrate the milestone, the producers released an exclusive range of merchandise in collaboration with A47. The collection features T-shirts, hoodies, notebooks, tote bags, and posters starting from ₹799. The merchandise celebrates the film's memorable characters and dialogues like "Gogo ji, aapka ghagra."

'This collection lets fans wear a piece of cinematic history'

Namrata, Priti, and Amod Sinha of Vinay Pictures expressed their excitement for the merchandise launch. They said, "Our father, producer Vinay Kumar Sinha's iconic cult comedy film continues to be loved by fans across generations. We're happy to team up with A47 to create a merchandise range that truly reflects the spirit of the film." "From Amar and Prem's mischief to Crime Master Gogo's goggles, this collection lets fans wear a piece of cinematic history and keep the fun going."

'Andaz Apna Apna' to be re-released in remastered 4K format

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Priti confirmed plans to re-release Andaz Apna Apna next year. She shared that the film has been digitized, restored, and picture-remastered in 4K for a fresh viewing experience. "We wanted the film to look really new and great and then re-release it," she said. The release date will be finalized in the coming months, reportedly

Know more about the film

Featuring a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, the film revolves around two bumbling characters, Amar and Prem, who both aspire to win the love of a wealthy heiress. Both men devise elaborate schemes to impress her. As the story unfolds, Amar and Prem get embroiled in a series of comical misunderstandings, including encounters with criminals, and a fake kidnapping.