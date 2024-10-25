Annu Kapoor accuses 'Chak De!' of distorting facts, favoring Muslims
In a recent interview, veteran actor Annu Kapoor accused the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India of changing facts to show a Muslim character in a good light. He alleged the lead character's name was changed from Mir Ranjan Negi to Kabir Khan for this. "The main character in Chak De! India is based on a famous coach, Negi Saab," he told ANI.
Kapoor's concerns over religious representation in 'Chak De! India'
Kapoor voiced concern over the film's portrayal of religion, implying that filmmakers are deliberately trying to strike a balance in terms of religion. He said, "But in India, they want to show a Muslim as a good character and make fun of a Pandit (Hindu priest). This is something old, where they use the idea of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim unity) to put a label on it." His comments have triggered varied reactions among viewers.
'Chak De! India': A blend of gender-communal identity issues
Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, is the story of a coach who inspires the Women's Hockey Team to win the World Cup for India. The film touches upon issues of gender and communal identity, and how the players fought stereotypes and prejudice. Khan's character Kabir is a former Indian men's hockey player accused of betraying his country after losing an important match against Pakistan.
Kapoor's career and controversial remarks on co-star Priyanka Chopra
In the same interview, Kapoor also spoke about his career and films. He made a controversial statement about his 7 Khoon Maaf co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alleging that she had an issue kissing him in the movie due to his appearance and personality. "She wouldn't have a problem in kissing if it was a hero," he claimed. This remark has only added to the controversy surrounding Kapoor's statements.