Actor Annu Kapoor has criticized the film 'Chak De! India' for allegedly distorting facts and favoring Muslims.

Kapoor also sparked controversy with remarks about his co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, claiming she had an issue kissing him in their film '7 Khoon Maaf' due to his appearance.

'Chak De! India' is a story about a coach inspiring the Women's Hockey Team to win the World Cup, addressing gender and communal identity issues.

Annu Kapoor makes shocking claims about 'Chak De! India'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:09 pm Oct 25, 202404:09 pm

What's the story In a recent interview, veteran actor Annu Kapoor accused the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India of changing facts to show a Muslim character in a good light. He alleged the lead character's name was changed from Mir Ranjan Negi to Kabir Khan for this. "The main character in Chak De! India is based on a famous coach, Negi Saab," he told ANI.

Religious portrayal

Kapoor voiced concern over the film's portrayal of religion, implying that filmmakers are deliberately trying to strike a balance in terms of religion. He said, "But in India, they want to show a Muslim as a good character and make fun of a Pandit (Hindu priest). This is something old, where they use the idea of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim unity) to put a label on it." His comments have triggered varied reactions among viewers.

Film synopsis

'Chak De! India': A blend of gender-communal identity issues

Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, is the story of a coach who inspires the Women's Hockey Team to win the World Cup for India. The film touches upon issues of gender and communal identity, and how the players fought stereotypes and prejudice. Khan's character Kabir is a former Indian men's hockey player accused of betraying his country after losing an important match against Pakistan.

Career insights

Kapoor's career and controversial remarks on co-star Priyanka Chopra

In the same interview, Kapoor also spoke about his career and films. He made a controversial statement about his 7 Khoon Maaf co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alleging that she had an issue kissing him in the movie due to his appearance and personality. "She wouldn't have a problem in kissing if it was a hero," he claimed. This remark has only added to the controversy surrounding Kapoor's statements.