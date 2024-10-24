Summarize Simplifying... In short The filming for 'Fauji 2' has kicked off in Pune, introducing a fresh cast including Bigg Boss 17's Vikas Jain and actor Gauahar Khan.

The rebooted series, directed by debutant Abhinav Pareek, promises a unique storytelling style and will feature a title track by Sonu Nigam.

Meanwhile, fans can relive the original 'Fauji' as all 13 episodes are set to re-air on Doordarshan, available in multiple Indian languages. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Fauji' to be rebooted as 'Fauji 2'

As 'Fauji 2' filming begins, SRK's 'Fauji' re-airs on Doordarshan

By Tanvi Gupta 12:33 pm Oct 24, 202412:33 pm

What's the story The iconic Indian television show Fauji, which catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to stardom in 1989, is all set to be rebooted as Fauji 2. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has joined hands with national broadcaster Doordarshan to revive the classic series. In a recent update, while filming for the second installment has already begun, Doordarshan will also start airing all episodes of the original Fauji series starting on Thursday.

Behind the scenes

'Fauji 2' production team and release date

According to an update from trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, shooting for Fauji 2 has officially commenced in Pune. Filming is taking place at Symbiosis College. Meanwhile, all 13 episodes of the original series will be re-telecast. Directed by Raj Kumar Kapoor, the story of the original series followed a new group of recruits as they undergo training to become commandos in the Indian Army.

Cast and narrative

'Fauji 2' introduces a new cast and unique storytelling approach

The rebooted series will see Bigg Boss 17 fame Vikas Jain as Colonel Sanjay Singh and actor Gauahar Khan as Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a cadet trainer in weapons. The show will also introduce 12 new actors from different parts of India. Singh emphasized the unique storytelling style of Fauji 2, saying it is "rich in emotion" and gives an intimate glimpse into the lives of army personnel.

Anticipation

Doordarshan executives expressed excitement for 'Fauji 2'

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Doordarshan, stressed the timeless legacy of the original show and said he couldn't wait for the viewers to see it again. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Doordarshan, echoed the same and said they immediately got to work on Fauji 2 when they stumbled upon its concept. He announced the show would be on-air soon and they were excited to bring back its magic to the Indian audience.

Music and accessibility

'Fauji 2' to feature Sonu Nigam and multilingual broadcast

Adding to the series' appeal, singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of Fauji 2. The show will have 11 songs with music by Filmfare Award-winning music director Shreyas Puranik, along with Shashi Suman and Jazim Sharma. Additionally, Fauji 2 will air in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali on Doordarshan. Notably, Fauji 2 marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek.