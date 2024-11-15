Summarize Simplifying... In short Maheep Kapoor, in a candid interview, shared her unconventional love story with Sanjay Kapoor.

Maheep's wild night: Dead drunk shenanigans and a love story

How one-night stand plan turned into forever for Maheep-Sanjay Kapoor

By Tanvi Gupta 04:13 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview, Maheep Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star, reminisced about her first meeting with her husband. She candidly revealed that their first meeting was supposed to be a "one-night stand," and she had no intention of marrying him back then. The meeting happened at a party in which she crashed uninvited and inebriated. Here's what happened next.

Candid revelations

'I met him, dead drunk': Maheep

In her interview with Raunaq Rajani, Maheep spilled beans about her first meeting with Sanjay's family. She was "dead drunk" when she met his brothers, actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, and her sister-in-law, late actor Sridevi. Despite the unorthodox introduction, the family received her with warmth. "They still accepted me and said, 'Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law. They welcomed me with open arms," she recalled.

Unconventional proposal

Maheep and Sanjay's 'organic' decision to marry

Maheep also revealed there was no formal marriage proposal between her and Sanjay. Their decision to marry was "organic" and made without any traditional fanfare. She recalled, "We didn't have all this proposal and all...He just told me, 'Look, we are getting married.'" This was at a Colaba Taj nightclub where they were partying. "So I said, 'Okay, fine,' in between my tequila shots," she added.

Family life

Maheep and Sanjay's life post-marriage

Maheep and Sanjay tied the knot in 1997. The couple has two children together, a daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and a son Jahaan Kapoor. Despite their unconventional start, the couple has now been married for over 25 years. To note, Maheep recently appeared in the third season of the hit Netflix show, along with her friends-co-stars Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. They were joined by new entrants: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.