Kartik Aaryan considered for 'Shaktimaan'? Netizens call it 'career suicide'

Nov 15, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film adaptation of the popular '90s superhero TV series, Shaktimaan, has been making all the right noise. Earlier, rumors claimed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was to play the titular role. However, Mukesh Khanna—the original Shaktimaan—dismissed the rumors citing Singh's "image." When Tiger Shroff's name came up, Khanna also dismissed him as "a child among children." Now, reports say Kartik Aaryan is being considered for the much-anticipated film.

Fan reactions

Aaryan's potential involvement in 'Shaktimaan' sparks debate

Aaryan, who recently made waves with the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is said to be mulling the offer to play Shaktimaan. This has ignited a debate among fans on social media platforms such as Reddit. Some feel Aaryan's involvement could turn out to be "career suicide" unless the character is reinvented. One user voiced concerns about the film following its old pattern and possibly having "inspired shots and stolen storylines."

Statement

'The clown who owns the IP demands too much control'

Another user was skeptical about the news and advised successful actors to stay away from this "disaster." They slammed the original creator's demand for too much creative control and called him "stuck in the '90s." The user suggested Sony rethink the project or make a new intellectual property (IP). "Hopefully KA doesn't touch it. By the time, shooting & promotions finish, he will be fully traumatized," commented another.

Positive feedback

However, some fans believe Aaryan is a perfect fit

Despite the criticism, some fans believe Aaryan could be a successful Shaktimaan. One fan expressed their support by saying, "Yes, I totally see him playing this role. He has the youthful look and charm that you need for a young superhero." Another user said Aaryan fits the role better than Singh. The final decision on casting for Shaktimaan remains to be seen.