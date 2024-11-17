Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study from Ben-Gurion University in Israel suggests that a green Mediterranean diet, rich in plant-based foods like green tea and Mankai duckweed, could slow brain aging.

The research, which analyzed MRI brain scans of 224 participants, found a strong link between this diet, lower blood sugar levels, and slower brain aging.

The findings highlight the importance of dietary choices in maintaining brain health and potentially delaying cognitive decline. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Study finds correlation between diet and brain atrophy

Green Mediterranean diet could potentially slow brain aging, study says

By Akash Pandey 11:09 am Nov 17, 202411:09 am

What's the story A recent study by an international team of scientists has revealed a potential strategy to decelerate brain aging. The research, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, highlights the important role of blood sugar levels in this process. It builds on a 2022 study that found a correlation between diet and brain atrophy, particularly highlighting the benefits of Mediterranean and green Mediterranean diets.

Research details

Study explores link between diet and brain health

The study sought to investigate the mechanisms behind the apparent benefits of these diets on brain health. The researchers noted a strong association between lower blood sugar level markers and lesser brain shrinkage, and neuron death usually associated with aging. "Maintaining low blood sugar levels, even within the normal range, shows promise for preserving a younger brain," said Iris Shai, senior author of the study and epidemiologist, from Ben-Gurion University in Israel.

Methodology

MRI scans and dietary intervention used in research

The study analyzed MRI brain scans of 224 participants, aged around 51 years on average. They were either obese or had high blood fat levels. Over 18 months, they were divided into three groups and given either a Mediterranean diet, a green Mediterranean diet, or a standard healthy diet. The researchers found slower brain aging was significantly associated with the Mediterranean diets and lower blood sugar levels.

Dietary impact

Plant-based foods may protect the brain

The study noted that participants who drank green tea and Mankai duckweed shakes as part of the green Mediterranean diet, exhibited the least amount of brain tissue wear. This indicates that plant-based foods may have protective effects on the brain. "Specifically, polyphenols found in plant-based foods may cross the blood-brain barrier and help reduce brain inflammation, which is crucial for memory," Shai explained.

Conclusion

Importance of dietary choices in maintaining brain health

While brain aging is a natural part of growing older, faster aging can heighten the risk of cognitive decline and related neurological diseases earlier in life. "This trial offers a safe approach to potentially slow down our brain aging - by adopting the components of a green Mediterranean diet," said Dafna Pachter from Ben-Gurion University. The research highlights the importance of dietary choices in maintaining brain health and potentially slowing down its aging process.