Tips to harness the power of anti-inflammatory spices

By Simran Jeet 03:49 pm Nov 01, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Inflammation is a natural response that helps heal and protect the body from injury. However, chronic inflammation contributes to weight gain and disease. While plant-based diets are well-known for reducing inflammation, adding anti-inflammatory spices to your meals can amplify these benefits. This article explores potent spice blends that not only enhance your dishes with exotic flavors but also provide significant health benefits.

Mix 1

Turmeric and black pepper magic

Turmeric, specifically its active compound curcumin, is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice. When paired with black pepper, containing piperine, the absorption of curcumin into the bloodstream is enhanced by a staggering 2,000%. You can create a simple blend by combining two parts turmeric powder to one part ground black pepper. Add this blend to soups, stews, or vegetable dishes for an anti-inflammatory kick.

Mix 2

Ginger zest for your dishes

Ginger, the potent anti-inflammatory spice is known to decrease muscle pain and soreness, alleviate nausea, and even reduce blood sugar levels. To make a ginger-based spice mix, simply combine ground ginger with other warming spices such as cinnamon and allspice in equal parts. This versatile blend not only imparts a warm, zesty flavor to your oatmeal, smoothies, or baked treats, but also offers health benefits.

Mix 3

Cinnamon: Sweet and healthy

Cinnamon is a delicious spice that's high in antioxidants with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. One easy way to get more cinnamon in your diet is to make a sweet spice mix. Just combine two parts cinnamon powder with one part nutmeg and one part cardamom powder. Then sprinkle this sweet mix over fruit salads or add it to your tea or coffee for a healthy flavor boost.

Mix 4

The healing powers of cloves

Cloves are a potent source of antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, helping to fight inflammation. Mix equal parts of ground cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg to create a healing spice blend. This mix is perfect for adding to baked goods or cooked fruit, providing both flavor and health benefits. Incorporating these spices into your diet can assist in reducing chronic inflammation.