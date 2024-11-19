Summarize Simplifying... In short Lemongrass, known for its calming properties, can help manage anxiety by regulating mood-related neurotransmitters.

Exploring lemongrass's anxiety-reducing powers

By Anujj Trehaan 12:57 pm Nov 19, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Lemongrass, a tropical plant with a refreshing citrus scent, has a long history of use in cooking and herbal medicine. In addition to its culinary benefits, lemongrass has properties that can help manage anxiety. This article explores how adding lemongrass to your routine can provide a natural way to reduce stress and anxiety.

Understanding

The science behind lemongrass and anxiety

New research suggests lemongrass possesses compounds that act as natural sedatives, helping to calm the body and mind. These compounds alleviate anxiety by modulating the brain's neurotransmitter levels, particularly serotonin, which plays a key role in mood regulation. Simply inhaling lemongrass essential oil or drinking it as a tea can provide a soothing experience, making it easier to manage stress.

Application

How to use lemongrass for anxiety relief

Adding lemongrass to your routine is easy. You can either drink lemongrass tea (up to three times a day) or use lemongrass essential oil in aromatherapy. For aromatherapy, add a few drops of the oil to a diffuser or apply diluted oil directly onto the skin for similar benefits. Remember, always dilute essential oils with a carrier oil before applying to the skin to prevent irritation.

Caution

Potential side effects and precautions

Although lemongrass is safe for most people, it's important to know about potential side effects. In rare instances, some individuals may experience allergic reactions or skin irritation from direct contact with the plant or its oil. Pregnant women should exercise caution and consult with healthcare providers before using lemongrass as an anxiety management strategy, as there is limited research on its effects during pregnancy.

Nutrition

Incorporating lemongrass into your diet

Apart from helping you destress, lemongrass is a healthy ingredient that can be easily incorporated into your meals. Whether you use it fresh in salads or soups or dried as a seasoning, it adds a burst of flavor without the extra calories. And, sipping on some lemongrass tea is a great way to experience its calming effects while keeping yourself hydrated.