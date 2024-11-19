Summarize Simplifying... In short For a voluminous, textured ponytail, start by applying dry shampoo at the roots.

Add volume by teasing your hair and create texture with waves or curls before tying it up.

If you crave more fullness, consider clip-in extensions that match your hair.

Finish with a texturizing spray to hold the style and enhance texture.

Playful textured ponytails for voluminous hair

What's the story Creating a textured ponytail is a great way to add volume and style to any hair length or texture. This article explores five methods for creating voluminous, textured ponytails ideal for any occasion. By using the right products and a few special styling techniques, these tips will help you create a standout hairstyle.

Volume prep

Boost with dry shampoo

A quick trick to a high-volume ponytail: apply dry shampoo at the roots before pulling your hair back. Concentrate on the crown and any areas where you'd like some additional lift. Dry shampoo not only absorbs excess oil but also adds texture, making it easier to create that full, bouncy look you're after. About ten sprays, evenly dispersed through your hair, should do the trick.

Teasing technique

Tease for texture

Teasing or backcombing sections of your hair before tying it up is a game-changer for instant volume and texture. Simply section off the top layer of your hair and gently backcomb the underside with a fine-tooth comb. Focus on two to three inches from the root; this technique builds a base of volume that lifts the whole ponytail.

Waves Addition

Curl before you tie

Adding waves or curls to your hair before pulling it back into a ponytail can make a huge difference in texture and fullness. Simply use a curling iron or wand on medium-sized sections of your hair, wrapping each around the barrel for approximately five seconds. After all sections are curled, gently brush them out with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb before gathering into a ponytail.

Extension integration

Use extensions wisely

If you're looking for some serious volume, clip-in extensions are a total game-changer for amping up textured ponytails. Just make sure to pick extensions that match your hair color and length for a seamless blend. Clip them in strategically under layers of your own hair, close to the base of where you'll tie the ponytail. This way, they're hidden but add major fullness to your style.

Final touches

Finish with texturizing spray

After you have tied your pony, a texturizing spray can be used to provide hold and enhance texture throughout the style. Simply spray from mid-lengths to ends while scrunching with your hands to create additional body and movement within the ponytail. This step will make sure your beautiful textured look stays throughout the day or night.