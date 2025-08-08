Ontario man arrested months after Indian killed by stray bullet
What's the story
Hamilton police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Niagara Falls, charging him with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. The arrest comes months after Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old international student from India studying at Mohawk College, was tragically killed by a stray bullet during a gunfight. The incident occurred on April 17 when Randhawa was waiting for a bus near Upper James Street and South Bend Road.
Incident details
Dispute between 2 groups before shooting
Detective Sergeant Daryl Reid revealed that there was a dispute between two groups in several vehicles before the shooting. At least seven people were involved in the argument, which continued for a few minutes before Randhawa arrived at the bus stop. As soon as she reached there, shots were fired, hitting her in the chest.
Forensic progress
Reid confident of identifying which gun caused injury
Reid confirmed that at least two guns were involved in the shootout and said they are confident of identifying which gun caused Randhawa's injury. He did not disclose the number of shots fired in both directions but assured that their investigation has made significant progress. The accused, who was known to police, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Community response
Chief Bergen condemns incident as 'senseless act of gun violence'
Chief Frank Bergen condemned the incident as a "senseless act of gun violence" showing complete disregard for public safety. He described the actions of those involved as "selfish, dangerous, and the by-product of criminal entitlement." "We are grateful for everything the Hamilton Police Service does to keep our community safe and hope they successfully bring the other individuals involved to justice," her college told Global News after the arrest.