Ontario man arrested months after Indian killed by stray bullet 

Hamilton police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Niagara Falls, charging him with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. The arrest comes months after Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old international student from India studying at Mohawk College, was tragically killed by a stray bullet during a gunfight. The incident occurred on April 17 when Randhawa was waiting for a bus near Upper James Street and South Bend Road.

Incident details Dispute between 2 groups before shooting Detective Sergeant Daryl Reid revealed that there was a dispute between two groups in several vehicles before the shooting. At least seven people were involved in the argument, which continued for a few minutes before Randhawa arrived at the bus stop. As soon as she reached there, shots were fired, hitting her in the chest.

Forensic progress Reid confident of identifying which gun caused injury Reid confirmed that at least two guns were involved in the shootout and said they are confident of identifying which gun caused Randhawa's injury. He did not disclose the number of shots fired in both directions but assured that their investigation has made significant progress. The accused, who was known to police, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.