'Can give Modi advice on dealing with Trump privately': Netanyahu
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged India and the United States to resolve their tariff issues amicably. Speaking to Indian journalists, he said the foundation of their relationship is "very solid," and both countries should work together for a solution. "It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground," he said. The call comes as India-US ties have been strained after Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods.
Questions
'Enormous potential for expanding India-Israel cooperation'
When asked if he would advise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to deal with Trump, the Israeli leader joked that he would do so privately. "Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine. Yes, I would give Modi some advice but privately." He also stated that there is enormous potential for expanding India-Israel cooperation in sectors such as intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, and high technology.
Defence cooperation
Israeli military equipment performed well during Operation Sindoor
Staying on the topic of countering terrorism, he was asked if Israel had helped India during Operation Sindoor. Acknowledging, he said, "Israel supplied military equipment to India before (Op Sindoor). All of them worked well. Israeli equipment used during Operation Sindoor were battle proven." "We don't develop them in labs, but in battlefield. So they are battle-tested. We have a robust defense cooperation. It is on a pretty solid foundation," Netanyahu said.
Future plans
Israel is one of India's top suppliers of weapons
The weapons include Barak-8 missiles, developed jointly with India's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), and HARPY drones. Israel is one of India's top suppliers of arms and weapon systems. Over the last decade, India has acquired $2.9 billion in military hardware from Israel, which includes radars, drones, and missiles. During the same period, Israel was India's fourth greatest exporter of military hardware, trailing only Russia ($21.8 billion), France ($5.2 billion), and the United States ($4.5 billion).
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India aims to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers
However, India is looking to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The country is also developing its first indigenously made aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and a fifth-generation fighter jet with advanced stealth capabilities similar to those of US models F-22 and F-35.