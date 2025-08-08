Israeli Security Cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to occupy Gaza City

Israel's Security Cabinet has approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, intensifying the nearly two-year conflict with Hamas . The decision was taken after an all-night meeting. "The Security Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister's proposal for defeating Hamas. The IDF will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside...combat zones," the Prime Minister of Israel's office said after the meeting.

Occupation goals 'Security Cabinet approved PM's proposal for defeating Hamas' Netanyahu's office also said the cabinet approved five principles for ending the war: disarming Hamas, returning all hostages (living and deceased), demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, establishing Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip, and forming an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority. "A...majority of Security Cabinet ministers believed the alternative plan that had been submitted to the Security Cabinet would neither achieve the defeat of Hamas nor the return of the hostages," the post read.

Future plans Netanyahu says Israel wants to establish security perimeter around Gaza PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel wants to establish a security perimeter around Gaza and hand over control to Arab forces. He emphasized that Israel does not want to keep Gaza but wants to ensure its own security. The Security Cabinet meeting lasted into the night, with reports saying it was attended by Israeli military chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, who had warned against occupying Gaza due to the risks involved.

Plan Israel already controls around 75% of Gaza The plan marks yet another escalation in the Gaza war, which was triggered by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Israel already controls over 75% of Gaza and has mostly closed its borders. To regain complete control, it would need to launch ground operations in the remaining regions that have not been destroyed, where the majority of Gaza's two million residents have sought refuge.