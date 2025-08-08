Does Washington fear worsening India-US relations? US official says this 

The United States has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a strategic partnership with India amid a tariff dispute. The State Department described India as a "strategic partner" and emphasized its engagement in "full and frank dialogue." When asked if Washington was concerned about "worsening ties" with India and the latter "moving closer" to China, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said President Donald Trump has been very clear about his concerns over the trade imbalance and India's purchase of Russian oil.

Diplomatic dialogue Pigott emphasizes on addressing issues for advancing American interests "Addressing those concerns is important. The President has been very clear. Ultimately, this is about a frank and full dialogue. That's what it means to advance American interests, that's what it means to have full diplomatic dialogue with partners to address concerns that we need to see addressed," he added. He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also spoken about this relationship.

Trade negotiations Trump rules out trade negotiations Earlier in the day, Trump ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. Asked by ANI reporters at the Oval Office if he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff, Trump said, "No, not until we get it resolved." Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that imposes an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. This raises the total levy to 50%.