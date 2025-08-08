Does Washington fear worsening India-US relations? US official says this
What's the story
The United States has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a strategic partnership with India amid a tariff dispute. The State Department described India as a "strategic partner" and emphasized its engagement in "full and frank dialogue." When asked if Washington was concerned about "worsening ties" with India and the latter "moving closer" to China, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said President Donald Trump has been very clear about his concerns over the trade imbalance and India's purchase of Russian oil.
Diplomatic dialogue
Pigott emphasizes on addressing issues for advancing American interests
"Addressing those concerns is important. The President has been very clear. Ultimately, this is about a frank and full dialogue. That's what it means to advance American interests, that's what it means to have full diplomatic dialogue with partners to address concerns that we need to see addressed," he added. He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also spoken about this relationship.
Twitter Post
Watch what he said here
Trade negotiations
Trump rules out trade negotiations
Earlier in the day, Trump ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. Asked by ANI reporters at the Oval Office if he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff, Trump said, "No, not until we get it resolved." Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that imposes an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. This raises the total levy to 50%.
Strategic partnership
Trump's executive order
The order states these imports pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US, warranting emergency economic measures. The order allows the president to adjust these measures based on changing geopolitical conditions or retaliatory actions by India or other countries. The initial 25% tariff came into effect on August 7. The additional 25% tariff will be implemented in 21 days. It will apply to all Indian goods entering US ports, except for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.