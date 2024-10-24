Summarize Simplifying... In short For a sleek ponytail with coarse hair, start by washing and blow-drying your hair straight using a smoothing shampoo, conditioner, and heat protectant spray.

Apply a lightweight smoothing serum from mid-lengths to ends, then gather your hair and secure it with a hair-colored elastic band.

Finish with hairspray and a touch of smoothing serum to tame flyaways and boost shine. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Sleek ponytails for coarse hair types

By Anujj Trehaan 11:37 am Oct 24, 202411:37 am

What's the story Creating a sleek ponytail with coarse hair can feel like an uphill battle. Its texture and volume simply don't cooperate. However, with the right techniques and products, taming your mane into a polished look is more than achievable. This article details five methods to style sleek ponytails specifically for coarse hair types. It keeps your hair smooth and manageable all day.

Preparation

Prepping your hair

Before you even attempt a sleek ponytail, you need to prep your hair right. Start by washing with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner, like the ones specifically formulated to hydrate and soften coarse hair. After washing, spritz a heat protectant spray evenly through your damp hair. Don't skip this step! It's your secret weapon for defending your strands from heat damage during blow-drying.

Blow-dry

Blow-dry straight

After applying the prep, you need to blow-dry your hair straight. Use a round brush while blow-drying to create tension and smooth out the cuticles of your coarse hair. This tension, along with the heat, will help stretch and straighten your strands, making them more manageable for styling into a ponytail. Always direct the dryer's nozzle downward along the hair shaft to increase shine and minimize frizz.

Smoothing

Use of smoothing serum

After your hair is fully dry and straightened, apply a lightweight smoothing serum or oil from mid-lengths to ends. This will provide additional sleekness and shine, while also taming any flyaways or frizz that could interfere with the smooth finish of your ponytail. Remember, a little goes a long way; overdoing it can weigh down your hair.

Securing

Secure your ponytail tightly

Collect your straightened hair at the height you want your ponytail to be, then use a hair-colored elastic band to secure it tightly. This will make the band appear invisible. To achieve that extra sleek look, take a small section of hair from the ponytail, wrap it around the elastic band, and secure it with bobby pins underneath.

Finishing

Finishing touches

For finishing touches, spray hairspray onto a clean toothbrush or small brush and use it to tame flyaways around the parting line and at the base of the ponytail. For additional shine, lightly apply a smoothing serum over the top layer. This not only adds shine but also helps control frizz, enhancing the sleek look.