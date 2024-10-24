Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study shows that balance ability declines with age, more so than hand grip and knee strength.

A simple home test of standing on one leg can indicate potential health issues if you can't hold the pose for over five seconds.

Age-related decline in balance ability revealed in new study

By Simran Jeet

What's the story A recent study published in the journal PLOS One emphasizes the importance of balance as an indicator of overall health, especially in older adults. The researchers, who studied people aged 50 and above, tested how long they could maintain a one-legged stance. The results showed a dramatic decline in balance ability with age, a more pronounced decline than in gait speed and muscle strength.

Balance as an indicator of overall health, according to research

Dr. Kenton Kaufman, senior author of the study and research scientist at the Mayo Clinic, emphasized that balance, such as the ability to stand on one leg, serves as an indicator of the body's overall health, as it demonstrates how well its systems are functioning together. Kaufman stressed the importance of good balance for performing daily activities without fear of falling, which can enhance quality of life and promote healthy aging.

Study findings: Balance time decreases with age

The study included 40 healthy participants without neuromuscular disorders. The findings revealed that balance time reduced by 2.2 seconds per decade on the nondominant leg and 1.7 seconds per decade on the dominant leg for both genders when accounting for body size. This decline was more pronounced than the reductions in hand grip strength and knee strength, which declined by 3.7% and 1.4% per decade, respectively.

Separate study suggests link between balance and longevity

Balance is not just important for preventing injuries, it is also linked to how long you live. A different study from June 2022 found an 84% higher risk of death from any cause among people who couldn't stand on one leg unsupported for 10 seconds. Kaufman recommends that people aged 69 and younger should try to hold the stance for ~30 seconds or longer, 70-79-year-olds for ~20 seconds, and those over 80 for at least 10 seconds.

One-legged test: A simple home-based health check

The one-legged test is a simple health check that can be done at home without any special equipment. Kaufman advises that if you can't stand on one leg for over five seconds, you should consult a physician as this could indicate underlying health problems such as cardiac issues or neurological conditions like stroke or Parkinson's disease. This simple test can be a valuable tool for early detection of potential health concerns.

Physical activity essential for balance maintenance, says expert

Dr. Anat Lubetzky from New York University emphasizes the need for physical activity at any age to maintain balance and promote healthy aging. She advises practicing different balance tasks other than standing on one leg, such as walking while talking or making quick turns. To enhance balance, Lubetzky advises joining fitness or balance classes such as yoga and performing simple exercises like putting on a sock while standing on one leg, without rushing or falling.