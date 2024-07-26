In short Simplifying... In short Researchers have developed a device that uses nanoscale spin-rectifiers to convert Wi-Fi signals into electricity, outperforming traditional diodes in efficiency.

The team is now working on integrating an on-chip antenna to further enhance the technology's efficiency and compactness.

Forget batteries! This device turns Wi-Fi signals into electricity

By Mudit Dube 11:20 am Jul 26, 202411:20 am

What's the story A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a revolutionary technology capable of converting ambient radio frequency (RF) signals, such as those from Wi-Fi and cellular networks, into usable electricity. The innovation transforms typically wasted energy into direct current (DC) voltage, potentially eliminating the need for batteries in various electronic devices.

Technology explained

Nanoscale spin-rectifiers: The key to efficient energy conversion

The research team utilized nanoscale spin-rectifiers (SR) to convert RF signals into DC voltage, even at low RF power levels below -20 dBm. Traditional rectifiers, such as Schottky diodes, struggle to operate at low power due to thermodynamic constraints and parasitic effects. However, nanoscale spin-rectifiers offer a more compact and efficient solution. "Nanoscale spin-rectifiers offer a compact technology for sensitive and efficient RF-to-DC conversion," said Professor Yang Hyunsoo, who led the project.

Performance highlighted

Spin-rectifiers surpass traditional diodes in efficiency

The team optimized these SR devices and created configurations that operated effectively across a wide power range. They coupled the SRs in an array arrangement to improve output and achieve on-chip operation. An array of 10 SRs achieved an impressive 7.8% efficiency and high sensitivity. "Spin-rectifier technology offers a promising alternative, surpassing current Schottky diode efficiency and sensitivity in the low-power regime," said Dr. Raghav Sharma, the first author of the paper.

Next steps

Future developments in RF energy harvesting technology

The research team is now focusing on integrating an on-chip antenna to further enhance the efficiency and compactness of their technology. The scientists are also considering series-parallel connections and on-chip interconnects to improve RF power harvesting, with the potential to generate enough voltage to eliminate the need for a DC-to-DC booster. "This advancement benchmarks RF rectifier technologies at low power, paving the way for designing next-generation ambient RF energy harvesters and sensors based on spin-rectifiers," Sharma said.