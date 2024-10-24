Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Finnish pea soup with a few simple steps.

11:18 am Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Vegan Finnish pea soup is a warm, comforting dish perfect for chilly days. It's a classic Finnish staple. Suitably adapted for a vegan diet, this wholesome soup was traditionally served on Thursdays as a hearty meal before Friday fasting. This historically rich and culturally significant meal has transcended borders and is now relished globally. Get ready to cook up some Finnish tradition!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Here's what you need to make this yummy vegan Finnish pea soup - two cups of dried green split peas, one large onion finely chopped, two medium carrots diced, three cloves of garlic minced, eight cups of vegetable broth or water for a lighter version, one teaspoon of dried marjoram or thyme (based on preference), and salt and pepper to taste. Optional garnishes include fresh parsley or croutons for serving.

Step 1

Preparing the peas

Start by washing the dried green split peas under cold water to eliminate any dirt or debris. Then, soak them in a large amount of water for a minimum of eight hours or overnight. This process is vital because it softens the peas and significantly decreases the cooking time. After soaking, make sure to drain and rinse the peas once more before using them.

Step 2

Cooking the vegetables

In a large pot over medium heat, saute the finely chopped onion and minced garlic with a splash of water or vegetable broth (instead of oil) until they become soft and translucent. Add the diced carrots and cook for another five minutes until they begin to soften. This step is crucial as it creates a flavor base that enhances the overall taste of the soup.

Step 3

Simmering the soup

Add the drained split peas to the pot along with eight cups of vegetable broth or water. Stir in the herbs (marjoram or thyme) and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and allow it to simmer uncovered for approximately one hour or until the peas are thoroughly softened and broken down, resulting in a thick consistency.

Step 4

Final touches

Once done cooking, season the soup with salt and pepper to your liking. If you prefer a smoother texture, partially blend it with an immersion blender, but ensure to leave some chunks for texture. Serve it warm, topped with fresh parsley or croutons. This vegan Finnish pea soup is not just comforting, it also pays tribute to traditional Finnish flavors.