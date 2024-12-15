Summarize Simplifying... In short Jim Carrey, at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere, clarified his retirement remarks, stating it was more about "power resting" and possibly an exaggeration.

He also expressed interest in reprising roles from iconic films like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Mask, given the right script.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, is set to release in US theaters on December 20. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jim Carrey clarifies his retirement remarks

'You can't be definite...': Jim Carrey clarifies retirement remarks

By Isha Sharma 12:44 pm Dec 15, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Jim Carrey recently clarified his statement about retirement from acting, which he made while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022. Speaking to Comic Book, he said, "You can't be definite about these things. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoy working with, things tend to change." He will next appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Retirement clarification

Carrey's retirement statement was about 'power resting'

Speaking at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 London premiere, Carrey elaborated on his earlier retirement statement. He said, "I said I'd like to retire but I think I was talking more about power resting." He also added that his earlier comment might have been an exaggeration or "hyperbole." Moreover, recently, he also revealed that he returned to Sonic 3 because he "needs the money."

Role reprisal

Carrey open to reprising roles in iconic films

Carrey also said he would be open to revisiting his role from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and consider a sequel to The Mask. In a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, he had said, "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

Upcoming release

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' set for US release

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, is scheduled to hit US theaters on December 20. The third film in the action-adventure franchise will follow Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they battle a mysterious enemy, Shadow the Hedgehog. The voice cast features Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves as Shadow.