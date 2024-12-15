'You can't be definite...': Jim Carrey clarifies retirement remarks
Veteran actor Jim Carrey recently clarified his statement about retirement from acting, which he made while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022. Speaking to Comic Book, he said, "You can't be definite about these things. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoy working with, things tend to change." He will next appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
Carrey's retirement statement was about 'power resting'
Speaking at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 London premiere, Carrey elaborated on his earlier retirement statement. He said, "I said I'd like to retire but I think I was talking more about power resting." He also added that his earlier comment might have been an exaggeration or "hyperbole." Moreover, recently, he also revealed that he returned to Sonic 3 because he "needs the money."
Carrey open to reprising roles in iconic films
Carrey also said he would be open to revisiting his role from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and consider a sequel to The Mask. In a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, he had said, "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' set for US release
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, is scheduled to hit US theaters on December 20. The third film in the action-adventure franchise will follow Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they battle a mysterious enemy, Shadow the Hedgehog. The voice cast features Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves as Shadow.