What's the story In April 2022, legendary Hollywood actor Jim Carrey (62) announced his probable retirement from acting. He made the statement while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a film where he reprised his role as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. It was Carrey's second outing as Robotnik, after debuting in the role in 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog. Despite the announcement, Carrey has now returned for a third time as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. What made him change his mind?

During the Sonic 2 press tour, Carrey told Access Hollywood, "Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious." He added that his decision might change based on an excellent script. Now, when asked about his comeback by AP Entertainment on the red carpet of Sonic 3, he responded, "I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch...I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

Carrey's first major role in a studio movie was in 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, marking his return to big studio films after a six-year hiatus. In between, he starred in indie movies The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes and headlined Showtime's comedy series Kidding. He also guested on Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden for six episodes in 2020. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in India on January 3.