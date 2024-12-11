Summarize Simplifying... In short Ed Sheeran's "+=-÷×" India Tour 2025 is set to kick off in Pune on January 30 and conclude in Delhi on February 15, with stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

Fans can book tickets via BookMyShow's website or app, with prices starting from ₹4,500.

The tour supports his albums = (2021) and − (2023), featuring hit songs like Bad Habits and Shivers.

Ed Sheeran to perform in six Indian cities

Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: Simple steps to book tickets

What's the story Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran will be returning to India for his biggest tour yet in 2025, after a sold-out concert in Mumbai earlier this year. Sheeran will perform in six Indian cities as part of his upcoming tour, titled +=/x (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), with his signature acoustic music. Tickets for the general public will go on sale today, Wednesday (December 11) at 4:00pm (IST). Here's how you can book.

Booking process

Here's how you can book the tickets

To book the tickets, fans have to head to BookMyShow's official website or download its app. Next, they have to look for 'Ed Sheeran: +=/x India Tour 2025' and select their preferred city for the concert. After selecting the number of attendees and ticket category, they can make the payment. The categories include 'General Admission' at the back, 'General Admission Plus' in front, and an exclusive 'Star Struck Lounge' for cardholders. The tickets start from ₹4,500 onwards.

Tour schedule

Sheeran's tour to commence in Pune, conclude in Delhi

Sheeran's India tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 at Yash Lawns. The singer will then perform in Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, and in Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground. Bengaluru fans can catch him live on February 8 at NICE Grounds, while those in Shillong can attend his concert on February 12 at JN Stadium. The tour will end in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

About the tour

Know more about Sheeran's Mathematics tour

For those unaware, the +-=÷× Tour is Sheeran's ongoing fourth concert tour, covering a whopping 149 shows. It commenced on April 23, 2022, in Dublin and will conclude on September 8, 2025, in Düsseldorf. The tour supports his albums = (2021) and − (2023). Hit songs like Bad Habits, Shivers, Overpass Graffiti, and Eyes Closed are part of the setlist.