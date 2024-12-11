Netflix greenlights 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 3
Netflix India officially announced the renewal of the popular series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for a third season on Wednesday. The announcement comes just a few weeks after the release of its second season, featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Aanchal Singgh in lead roles. Taking to X/Twitter, the streaming platform shared a clip with the caption: "Next chapter will soon begin...Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 3, coming soon, only on Netflix!"
Sengupta promised more intrigue and character evolution in S03
The show's creator and writer, Sidharth Sengupta reportedly hinted at more intrigue and major character transformations in the next season. He said, "The response has been overwhelming. Considering how the second season ended, things are bound to get more intriguing as we witness how the characters evolve with the circumstances." "The audience can expect significant transformations in the lives of Vikrant (Bhasin), Shikha (Tripathi), Guru (Gurmeet Choudhary), Jalan (Arunoday Singh), Akheraj (Saurabh Shukla) and Akhil (Nikhil Pandey)."
Here's the announcement post
'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S02 ended on a cliffhanger
The second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ended on a cliffhanger, making fans crave more. The story followed the protagonist's attempts to free himself from an enforced marriage to Purva, played by Singgh. The finale left fans on the edge of their seats as Vikrant was seen injured and Purva pregnant. This thrilling end has only increased excitement for the third part of this beloved series.
Netflix India aims for more twists and action in S03
Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the upcoming season would be packed with more twists, action, drama, and music. She said, "This masala entertainer has received both critical acclaim and fan love. With the next season, we are excited to have more twists, action, drama, and music." If all goes well, production for the third season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will begin next year.