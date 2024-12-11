Summarize Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur are set to create a musical spectacle for their upcoming film 'Sky Force', which will be shot from December 18.

The film, slated for a Republic Day week release in 2025, delves into India's first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war.

'Sky Force' releases on January 24, 2025

'Sky Force': Akshay, Nimrat gear up to shoot 'musical spectacle'

By Isha Sharma 10:48 am Dec 11, 202410:48 am

What's the story Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, along with debutant Veer Pahariya, will soon be shooting a grand promotional song for their upcoming movie Sky Force. This lavish number will be filmed in Mussoorie over four days from December 18. There are also rumors of an A-list celebrity making a cameo in this song, reported Mid-Day. The film will hit the screens on January 24, 2025, and is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur.

Promotional strategy

'Sky Force' song aims to create visual, musical spectacle

A source close to the Dinesh Vijan production revealed the song is a strategic addition to the film's promotion. "The goal is to create a visual and musical spectacle that resonates with the audience ahead of the January 24 release." "We will begin shooting on December 18 but the prep begins well in advance. The director duo will start pre-production this week and Amar Kaushik [as the creative producer] is overseeing the proceedings."

Film theme

'Sky Force' to explore India's first airstrike in 1965

Sky Force, Kumar's first release of 2025, will explore India's first airstrike in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. Interestingly, Sky Force will reportedly mark Kumar's sixth film to be released during the Republic Day week. His debut film Saugandh (1991) was a Republic Day release on January 25. Other films that have followed this trend include Elaan (1994), Khakee (2004), Baby (2015), and Airlift (2016), all of which performed well at the box office.