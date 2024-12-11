Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped and tortured for 12 hours, with his captors demanding a ₹1 crore ransom.

They extorted ₹2 lakh before Khan escaped, seeking help from locals and police to return home safely.

What's the story In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan (Welcome, Stree 2) was reportedly recently kidnapped and tortured. His business partner Shivam Yadav revealed the details of this harrowing ordeal. Yadav said the actor was invited to an award show in Meerut on November 20 with advance payment and flight tickets. However, on landing in Delhi, he was asked to board a car that took him to the outskirts of Delhi near Bijnor.

Kidnappers tortured Khan for 12 hours, extorted ₹2L

Yadav told India Today Digital that the kidnappers tortured Khan for nearly 12 hours and demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore. They eventually extorted ₹2 lakh from the actor and his son's account. "Early in the morning, upon hearing azaan, he realized that a mosque would be close and managed to escape. He took help from the locals and with the support of police, safely returned home," Yadav shared.

FIR filed against kidnappers, family in shock

Yadav also revealed Khan's family is shaken to the core. He has taken legal recourse by filing an FIR against the kidnappers. "Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts, and even CCTV footage near the airport." "He also recognizes the neighborhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon," Yadav stated confidently.

Incident mirrors comedian Sunil Pal's recent kidnapping

This incident is eerily similar to what comedian Sunil Pal recently went through. He was kidnapped on his way to Haridwar for a private event. The kidnappers demanded ₹20 lakh as ransom from him, but he managed to secure his release by paying around ₹8 lakh after negotiations. These incidents raise questions over actors' safety and the possibility of being duped in the name of events.