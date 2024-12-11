Summarize Simplifying... In short Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hints at exciting developments in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

'Lot more to play...': Benedict Cumberbatch teases Doctor Strange's future

Dec 11, 2024

What's the story Benedict Cumberbatch, famous for playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has confirmed that his character will be seen in future films. Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, he said, "There is a lot more to play and it's very exciting." He described his character as a "complex man motivated by a need to control everything at any cost" and added, "I am interested in seeing where these costs take him."

Cumberbatch hinted at Doctor Strange's role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

While Marvel hasn't officially confirmed anything, it is highly likely that Cumberbatch's character will be a part of Avengers: Doomsday. In a separate interview with TV Groove, the actor expressed his excitement about working with the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr., who is set to return as Doctor Doom. "I think there's going to be some really cool developments ahead, and I'm excited to see what happens next," he said.

Doctor Strange's significance in MCU's multiverse concept

Cumberbatch's character, Doctor Strange, has been instrumental in the evolution of the multiverse concept in recent MCU films. With Downey Jr.'s entry as Doctor Doom, the audience can expect multiversal concepts to be explored even further. In related news, it was recently revealed that Chris Evans will also be a part of Avengers: Doomsday.