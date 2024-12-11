'Pushpa 2' is doing well in Hindi belt

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' nears ₹1,000cr globally

By Isha Sharma 09:28 am Dec 11, 202409:28 am

What's the story The acclaimed sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to enter the global ₹1,000cr club, per Sacnilk. The film has been doing phenomenally well since its release on December 5, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belts. According to trade reports, the Hindi version is even doing better than the original Telugu version. It's headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

Record-breaking performance

'Pushpa 2' to set record with ₹1,000cr earnings

Pushpa 2 is expected to cross ₹1,000cr on Wednesday (December 11), marking a new record for an Indian film to achieve the feat within a week. Despite a minor dip in collections on Tuesday (December 10), the film is likely to pick up speed during its second weekend in cinemas. The Hindi version contributed ₹38cr nett, while the Telugu version earned ₹11cr nett on Tuesday.

Collection details

'Pushpa 2' 6-day collection breakdown

The domestic six-day total stands at ₹645.95cr nett. The Hindi version is unstoppable at ₹370.1cr nett and the Telugu version recorded an earning of ₹222.6cr nett in India. Here's a day-wise breakup of collections: Day 0: ₹10.65cr (from premier shows), Day 1: ₹164.25cr, Day 2: ₹93.8cr, Day 3: ₹119.25cr, Day 4: ₹141.05cr, Day 5: ₹64.5cr, and finally on Day 6 it earned another ₹52cr+. The film will also spawn a third part.