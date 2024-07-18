In short Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Stree 2', starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, teases a blend of humor and horror as they reprise their roles from the original film.

Rajkummar-Shraddha's 'Stree 2' trailer promises meta humor and chilling jumpscares

By Isha Sharma 03:22 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited trailer for the horror-comedy film, Stree 2, has been unveiled. The film features a star-studded cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, and is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. The trailer brings back the renowned Chanderi gang and introduces a terrifying new antagonist named Sarkata (headless). The film is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Kapoor reprises her role as an enigmatic woman who grows close to Vicky, played by Rao, who evolves into the prince of Chanderi to protect the village women from Sarkata. The trailer teases a mix of humor and eerie horror scenes featuring the original cast from Stree. Meta humor takes precedence over everything else, and Rao dominates most of the trailer. Tripathi, however, fails to make a mark due to bland jokes and monotonous dialogue delivery.

Special appearances and release competition for 'Stree 2'

The film also features a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia, who performs a dance number. Reports indicate that Varun Dhawan will make a cameo as Bhediya, since Bhediya, Stree, and Munjya belong to the same horror-comedy universe. Akshay Kumar is also reportedly set to surprise fans with a special appearance. Stree 2 is slated to compete at the box office with Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa, all releasing on August 15.