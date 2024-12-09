Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney's 'Percy Jackson' Season 2 is set to return with Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role as Hermes.

New cast members include Daniel Diemer as Tyson the Cyclops, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, Andra Day as Athena, and Courtney B Vance as Zeus.

New cast members include Daniel Diemer as Tyson the Cyclops, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, Andra Day as Athena, and Courtney B Vance as Zeus.

The season, a third of which has already been filmed, will premiere in 2025, continuing the thrilling quest of Percy and Annabeth to find the lost Golden Fleece.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to return for 'Percy Jackson' S2

By Isha Sharma 10:48 am Dec 09, 202410:48 am

What's the story Lin-Manuel Miranda, the jack of all trades in the entertainment industry, has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Hermes in the upcoming Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Speaking to ScreenRant about his role in Mufasa: The Lion King, Miranda revealed he has already filmed his scenes for the new season. He said, "First of all, I don't think it's a spoiler to say, yes because he's in that book."

Character deviation

Miranda's character Hermes deviated from source material in Season 1

Notably, Miranda's Hermes was introduced earlier in the first season of Percy Jackson than in the original book series. This deviation saw Percy and Annabeth encountering Hermes while probing the Lotus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Before Miranda, Nathan Fillion briefly portrayed Hermes in the 2013 film adaptation of Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, starring Logan Lerman but was criticized for its changes from the source material.

Casting updates

Disney confirmed more actors for 'Percy Jackson' Season 2

Moreover, Disney has announced new cast members for the second season of Percy Jackson. These include Daniel Diemer as Tyson the Cyclops and Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace. Other additions to the Greek pantheon include Andra Day portraying Annabeth Chase's mother/Athena and Courtney B Vance stepping in for the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. The upcoming season will see Percy and Annabeth on their quest to find the lost Golden Fleece.

Production status

Season 2 production progress and premiere date

Rick Riordan, the author and producer of Percy Jackson, recently revealed that about a third of the second season has already been filmed. He reassured fans that the show's production is on track. The new season will premiere in 2025, continuing Percy and Annabeth's adventures as they bravely battle Greek monsters, deities, and the infamous cyclops Polyphemus.