BBC has acquired a new war drama, 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North', featuring Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans, a surgeon and war hero.

The series, praised as a "complex, beautiful, and heart-wrenching" tale of love and war, is produced by Alexandra Taussig and funded by Screen Australia and the NSW Government.

A release date is yet to be announced.

By Tanvi Gupta 06:15 pm Dec 02, 202406:15 pm

What's the story BBC has bagged the rights to Jacob Elordi-starrer drama series The Narrow Road to the Deep North. The show is a five-part adaptation of Richard Flanagan's Booker Prize-winning novel. Along with Elordi, the series also stars Ciaran Hinds and Odessa Young. It will air in the United Kingdom on BBC One and iPlayer, while Canada, Australia, and New Zealand viewers can catch it on Amazon Prime Video, reportedly.

Plot details

'The Narrow Road...' explores war horrors and deep love

The Narrow Road to the Deep North explores the horrors of war and the intimacy of deep love. Elordi plays Dorrigo Evans, a young man who experiences life's most extreme highs and lows, from a passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Young) to being held captive in a POW (a prisoner of war) camp and eventually becoming a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero. Hinds plays an older Evans.

Official statements

BBC and Curio Pictures expressed excitement over the series

Sue Deeks, the BBC's head of program acquisition, praised the series as a "complex, beautiful, and heart-wrenching" work that "sensitively interweaves several stages in the life of surgeon Dorrigo Evans." Meanwhile, Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner from Curio Pictures described it as an "epic tale of the sustaining power of love under the harshest of circumstances." They said they were eager for audiences to see this adaptation.

Production insights

Production details of 'The Narrow Road...'

The series is produced by Alexandra Taussig, with Porter, Gardner, Shaun Grant, Justin Kurzel, and Flanagan as executive producers. Screen Australia gave the principal production funding for the series, with support from the NSW Government through Screen NSW's Made in NSW and PDV Funds. However, a premiere date for The Narrow Road to the Deep North is yet to be announced.